York County Jail Corrections Officer Gissette Miles and Sgt. Colton Sweeney pick up lunch grilled by jail administrator Nathan Thayer on Friday. The annual BBQ lunch helps mark National Correctional Officers Week. Tammy Wells Photo

Corrections staff at York County Jail in Alfred dined on grilled chicken, burgers, hot dogs and salad Friday May 6, winding down National Correctional Officers Week. At the grill was Jail Administrator Nathan Thayer, who said the week was marked each day — usually at mealtime — and that a number of items were to be raffled off later that day including a gas grill, paddleboard, fire pit, gift cards and more.

filed under:
biddeford maine, Courier News, york county Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles