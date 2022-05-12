Katrina Lynn Wade, 33, passed into the arms of our Lord and savior with her loving family at her side Monday evening, May 9, 2022, after fighting a year-long battle with cancer.

Katrina was born in Biddeford May 25, 1988, the daughter of Herbert C. and Lynn D. (Roy) Baum III, and is a graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 2006, where she excelled at field hockey and band. She graduated from University of New Hampshire in 2010, cum laude, where she was active in Rotaract and Relay for Life. She then graduated from Maine Law School, class of 2014, where she received her J.D. It was at law school that she met the love of her life, James D. Wade, and they were married Oct. 3, 2014.

When Jim opened his law practice, Katrina managed his office, which she enjoyed until her illness made it too difficult to continue. All the while, she made a loving home for her family, welcoming her son Samuel in 2016.

She was an active member of Kennebunk Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer, loved being outdoors, going RV camping, photography, but most of all just loved being a mother to Sammy. She will be remembered for the world’s most infectious smile, that she shared with all in her presence.

Katrina is predeceased by her mother-in-law, Lydia Wade and her paternal grandparents, Herbert and Kathleen Baum.

Survivors include her husband James Wade, son Sammy, parents Herb and Lynn Baum, maternal grandparents Richard and Janet Roy, all of Kennebunk; father-in-law Samuel Wade of Winslow, Maine, brother-in-law William Wade (Erica) of Lewiston, and sister-in-law Susan Wade of Augusta; niece and nephews Margaret Wade, Alex Wade and Jeffery Wade, several aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins as well as a wide circle of loving friends.

Visiting hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, from Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Bibber Memorial Chapel.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Kennebunk Baptist Church Historical Fund, P.O. Box 396, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Katrina‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

