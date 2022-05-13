Little helpers

Village Cemetery archway dedication coming up

The new archway at Gray Village Cemetery will be dedicated at 1 p.m. May 22 at the north entrance to the cemetery, located in back of the Gray Historical Society. The public is invited to attend and thank those who made the historical gateway to the cemetery possible. Light refreshments will be served and donations to the Gray Historical Society are encouraged.

The Gray Historical Society has completed the cemetery archway project at the Village Cemetery thanks to the generous support of residents, businesses and volunteers.

Gray Village Cemetery’s northeast corner was once graced by a wooden archway flanked by a pair of open walkways as shown in a drawing done by Warren Gilbert in 1889. The new arch now stands at the north entrance to the cemetery to the rear of Gray Historical Society.

Candidate forum

A Gray Town Council Candidate Forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Pennell Municipal Complex so residents can meet Michael Bailey and Michael Curtis before voters head to the polls June 14. Brad Fogg, chairperson of the Zoning Board of Appeals, will be the moderator.

Questions for the in-person event can be submitted to [email protected] The forum will also be broadcast on Gray Community Television and via Zoom, where questions can be submitted through the chat feature.

Participate in parade

There’s still time to be part of this year’s Memorial Day parade by calling Jeff Small at 274-0079 or emailing [email protected]

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. May 30 from Russell School on Gray Park. The route continues to Shaker Street, then to Main Street and finally ends at 15 Lewiston Road at American Legion Post 86.

Volunteers needed

The town is seeking two volunteer comprehensive plan coordinators to help organize the process of forming the plan and giving input.

A comprehensive plan is a document intended to be a guide for communities when making policy and land-use decisions over a 10- to 15- year period. It’s also an opportunity for communities to come together, take inventory of current trends and data at a moment in time and look ahead at the challenges and opportunities facing their town. It is a chance to unite over a common vision of the future and prioritize common values determined by public input

If you want to see our community grow in purposeful and meaningful ways and have strong organizational and facilitation skills, apply by completing a volunteer application by May 31 at graymaine.org.

Maine Wildlife Park needs volunteers for the Snack Shack and the gatehouse. See these and other volunteer opportunities at mainewildlifepark.com or call 822-6460.

Soccer kicks off

Registration for the fall classic league is now open for Patriot Soccer Club. Assessments will be held May 21. Visit patriotsoccerclub.org for more.

School gets high ranks

Recently released U.S. News & World Report rankings place Gray-New Gloucester High School the 14th best on the list of 126 high schools in Maine. The criteria included four-year graduation rates, breadth of curriculum, college readiness and other measures. Congrats, GNGHS!

Supper is served

The First Congregational Church of Gray will host a dine-in public supper at 5 p.m. May 28 at the Parish House, 5 Brown St., which is handicapped accessible.

Reservations must be made in advance by 2 p.m. May 25 by calling Carol at 650-9093. Only 50 reservations will be accepted. The menu includes two red hot dogs, pea beans, a biscuit, casseroles and salads, an assortment of desserts, and beverages.

The cost is $10, payable at the door.

Food pantry news

The Gray Community Food Pantry has been chosen by the Gray Hannaford to receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker purchased during the month of May.

Needed at the pantry are empty spice jars and empty dishwashing detergent bottles. Call or text Donna at 671-4458 if you leave items in the bin or to make an appointment to leave perishable items.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

