Children invited to go fishing with Fish and Game Club

The Standish Fish and Game Club is working in tandem with Standish Parks & Recreation to host an afternoon of fishing for children in grades 1-5. On Thursday, May 19, Parks & Recreation staff will transport kids from George Jack School, Steep Falls School and Edna Libby School after school to Otter Ponds.

Experienced fish and game members will provide an introduction to fishing and familiarize inexperienced participants with basic fishing knowledge. There will be opportunities for young, experienced anglers to engage and surround themselves with others who share the same interests. It’s an opportunity for kids to socialize, gain new experiences and enjoy what nature has to offer.

After the trip, Parks & Rec staff will transport all of the kids back to George Jack School, where they should expect to be picked up by their parents and caregivers at 5:30 p.m. Parents and caregivers are strongly encouraged to provide snacks, drinks and bug spray. Fishing rods, reels or any other fishing supplies should be brought to the Parks & Recreation office at 175 Northeast Road during the week of the trip between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The equipment will be transported with the kids. Visit standishme.myrec.com for more information.

Sebago Lake Trout Shootout

Registration is open for this year’s 2022 Sebago Lake Trout Shootout. Each year, cash prizes go out to the top three heaviest fish, the lightest five fish and the most fish caught. The top three heaviest fish in the individual competition earn monetary prizes of $250, $500 and $1,000. The lightest five fish and the most fish caught in the team competition each earn $500. Of course, only lake trout are eligible for prizes.

The shootout is from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21. All participants must arrive at the weigh station at the Standish Town Hall on Route 35. Registration is $25 per person and team registration is $25 per boat. Go to laketroutshootout.com for competition rules and regulations.

Blood drive

An American Red Cross blood drive is schedule for May 23 at 12 Gardenside Drive. Appointment times range from noon-5 p.m. Sign up and receive not only a 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable stickers for your generosity but the chance at saving a life. Every drop helps! Look up the date and location at redcrossblood.org or contact the Red Cross directly at 1-800-RED CROSS to search available times and set up an appointment.

Bonny Eagle soccer

Bonny Eagle Soccer Club registration for ages 7-13 is now open. Practice usually begins in August and continues through the end of October, two nights per week, with one to two games on the weekends. Sign-ups will close on June 30. Find out more on the Bonny Eagle Soccer Club Facebook page, where a link will allow you to create an account and register.

Emma Bennett can be reached at [email protected]

