KENNEBUNK

Learn to ID that bird you’re hearing

York County Audubon will host board member Doug Hitchcox for the webinar “What’s That Bird I’m Hearing?” at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Hitchcox is the outreach coordinator for the Maine Bird Atlas and staff naturalist for Maine Audubon.

In this Zoom program, we’ll focus on the skills to identify and recognize different vocalization, rather than just playing hundreds of recordings, but there will be plenty of examples.

There’s no charge to participate, but you need to register in advance. Go to yorkcountyaudubon.org to find the registration link.

Visit Jane Morgan exhibit at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum is offering a final showing of its exhibition “Jane Morgan: In My Style” that ends Saturday to be featured at New York Fashion Week this fall.

The display, that was exhibited for the first time ever, features more than 30 performance gowns, exclusively selected from the private collection of Jane Morgan, an internationally-known stage and screen star in entertainment’s Golden Age, that debuted at the museum in February.

The collection spans the singer’s illustrious stage, screen, and TV career from the 1950’s-1980’s. Morgan, known for her song “Fascination,” has a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame; twice sang the winning song at the Oscars; received numerous awards and accolades across her international singing career, and is well known for the special gowns she wore for every appearance, including performing for Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana; Heads of State such as French President Charles de Gaulle; Presidents John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush.

The museum, at 117 Main St., is open six days a week (closed only Mondays). For more details, call 985-4802 or go to brickstoremuseum.org.

Defense expert to be featured at meeting

The next meeting of Association of Former Intelligence Officers will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brick Store Museum’s Program Center at 4 Dane St.

Guest speaker Dr. Seth Jones, a defense expert with an extensive background in strategic and international studies with special emphasis on national security, will talk about what country rivals are using against the United States to undermine American power while adapting American techniques and having made huge gains without traditional warfare.

Dr. Jones, a Bowdoin graduate, has taught extensively about our national security and has written numerous articles and published books related to irregular warfare, counterterrorism, and covert action. He is the director of the Transitional Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

A question and answer period will follow the presentation. All are welcomed to attend.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Library to host wine tasting

The Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will host a wine tasting event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 18 Maine St.

A suggested donation of $25 per person includes tasting of four wines, paired with four Maine cheeses. This program is being sponsored by Home Ingredients at Dock Square. All proceeds benefit the library.

Call to reserve your spot at 967-2778 or go to graveslibrary.org.

Share your stories about the ‘Fire of 1947’

The Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Oral History Project invites the community to participate in a conversation about the “Fire of 1947” at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Town House School, located at 135 North St.

This is not a lecture. It is a conversation to document the stories of people of all ages, regarding the 1947 fire that swept through Mount Desert Island. What do you remember? What stories can you share?

Admission is free. Please reserve a seat at eventbrite.com/e/oral-history-project-the-fire-of-1947-tickets-329749970037 or call 967-2751 or go to kporths.com.

BUXTON

Church hosts annual plant, bake sale

The annual Plant, Bake and Green Elephant Sale of the the First Congregational Church of Buxton will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tory Hill Meetinghouse, at Routes 112 and 202.

Items for sale will include a variety of annuals and perennials, herbs, baked goods, and a green elephant table featuring a variety of used pots, garden tools, lawnmowers, spreaders and more. This year we are offering a variety of general lawn sale items as well. Hot dogs and beverages will be sold. This is a rain or shine event.

Advertisement

GORHAM

Pick up homemade goodies at bake sale

A bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the West Gorham Union Church at 190 Ossipee Trail.

Items for sale will include homemade pies, cookies, bars, whoopie pies, and brownies, as well as containers of baked beans, macaroni and cheese, clam casserole and other supper menu items. Also selling Rada knives.

FREEPORT

Musicians hold benefit concert for Ukraine

Members of the DaPonte String Quartet and pianist Diane Walsh join with Partners for World Health (PWH), a Portland-based medical supply nonprofit organization, and Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport, to present a benefit concert supporting PWH’s Ukraine Emergency Response. The concert takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at Meetinghouse Arts, located inside the First Parish Church at 40 Main St. PWH’s mission is to provide desperately needed medical supplies to millions of internally displaced Ukrainians.

Masks and proof of vaccination are required. All proceeds directly benefit PWH’s Ukraine mission.

Tickets available at the door; donate what you wish.

NEWCASTLE

Lincoln Academy hosts lacrosse clinics

Lincoln Academy is accepting registrations for two summer lacrosse clinics it will hold for girls, both meeting Aug. 1 and 2. Both sessions will happen on the William A. Clark turf field on Lincoln Academy’s campus.

These two-day clinics offer the opportunity for youth and teen players to work with Jen Kent, one of the coaches of Boston College women’s lacrosse, the 2021 Division I NCAA National Champions. The clinic is designed to enhance athletes’ individual skills and understanding of the game, while offering instruction from one of the top collegiate coaches in the country.

The first clinic, for girls ages 8-12, will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for $75. The second clinic, for middle and high school-aged athletes, will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for $115. All skill levels are welcome.

Kent has been the assistant women’s lacrosse coach at Boston College for 14 years. She focuses her attention on the defensive end, but also plays a crucial role in individual skill development anywhere on the field.

For more information or to register, visit the Lincoln Academy website: lincolnacademy.org/2022summerprograms.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Special Sea Dogs game day benefits at-risk Mainers

The Opportunity Alliance (TOA), a local community nonprofit, in partnership with the Portland Sea Dogs, will offer a Community Cares Game Day to support the 55 programs they offer to care for vulnerable Maine families all year long. Slated for Sunday, this event will provide an afternoon of fun for all ages.

The event will include a pregame on-field ceremony recognizing some key partners and community members, an all-you-can-eat buffet lunch of classic ballpark fare, opportunities to meet and get autographs from mascot Slugger, a creation station with games, crafts, a balloon artist, and face painting, a silent auction with lots of family-friendly items and baseball memorabilia, and the opportunity for kids, ages 12 and younger, to run the bases at the end of the game.

Community Cares Day will be a great day of fun for attendees and provide vital support to TOA programs, including those that support the youngest at-risk Mainers and their families such as visiting services for pregnant women and infants, childcare, mental health support for children, parent education, and Homeless Youth Services.

For more details and tickets, visit TOA’s website, follow our event page on Facebook, or contact Connor Archibald.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: