Charter Commission hearing draws residents’ recommendations

Residents had a range of recommendations at a public hearing on the draft version of the charter, held by the Charter Commission May 9, including eliminating Town Meeting in favor of voting on warrant articles by referendum and increasing the size of the Select Board from five members to seven.

Other recommendations included prohibiting multiple immediate family members from serving on the same board or committee, strengthening term limits, and ending the requirement for board and committee members to be registered voters.

Many speakers complimented the commissioners on their diligence in developing the draft version.

“Thank you for all of your service,” said Joanne Cole of Gloucester Hill Road. “And again, you should feel very, very proud of your process, all of you. I wish you the best in your difficult work ahead.”

Parade participants wanted

Organizers are looking for antique cars, tractors, animals, civic groups, floats and others to participate in the Lunn-Hunnewell AMVETS Post #6 annual Memorial Day parade, which will be returning May 30. Call Jeff Hamilton at 776-5279 to reserve a spot in the lineup.

Step off is at 9 a.m. from the Memorial School, 86 Intervale Road (Route 231). The route heads north toward the blinking light then veers right onto Lewiston Road (Route 100). A service will take place at the Veterans Monument. The parade will resume by heading down Peacock Hill Road and taking a left to finish up at the AMVETS Hall, 1095 Lewiston Road.

Get Out! Nature Walk

Master naturalist Karen Massey is leading the next Get Out! Nature Walk from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Intervale Preserve. The topic is ephemerals, which are short-lived, often seasonal plants.

Royal River Conservation Trust and The Chebeague and Cumberland Land Trust sponsor outings, held rain or shine. The group size is limited to 15 and dogs are not allowed. Participants are asked to reserve a spot online at rrct.org. Email [email protected] or [email protected] for the exact meeting location.

Flag ceremony

The public is invited to a dedication of the newly created New Gloucester Flagpole and Garden at 10 a.m. June 4. The ceremony in memory of Edwin E. Libby, Willard H. Waterman and Peter W. Wills will take place at Town Hall, 385 Intervale Road. Boy Scout Troop #135 will conduct the flag ceremony. The History Barn, located on the Town Hall complex, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon that day.

