One of my favorite months of the year is coming soon, but first, we must celebrate Memorial Day. Here at the cove, I’m excited about summer bursting forth everywhere I look. I’m happy to report that the pots of herbs and my little lettuce colony on the deck are looking especially bounteous. And, as usual, I’m so enjoying my trips to the farmers market and local produce stands to see what I can come up with for my dinner.

And then, of course, there’s the excuse to eat ice cream at every opportunity …

I also like to take a summery beverage down to the terrace before dinner. I often have homemade lemonade on hand, and this recipe with its unusual twist is one of my favorite “mocktails.” It gives me a lift, and if you find yourself in the midst of a cool, foggy day, simply heat it gently and drink it warm in a mug.

Another thing you can serve warm or cold is this beautiful summer main dish. Use any type of pasta you prefer and, if you would like, toss in grilled chicken or steak, chickpeas, olives, and other vegetables. The tomatoes can be little or chunk up a big juicy one. Splurge on the ripest tomatoes, the creamiest mozzarella (I like the little pearls) and trot out the best olive oil.

I could wax poetic about the delectableness of this week’s dessert. I first enjoyed this tasty treat at my sister Dee’s house once upon a time. I fell in love at first bite. This has it all: It’s easy, economical and you can keep the ingredients on hand and make it ahead. You can even cut the layers into slices then wrap them up and stack them in the freezer for later. That is, if you don’t eat the whole thing in one sitting.

You can change up this dessert with different cookies and ice cream flavors. You can add nuts, cherries and whatnot, too. However, I’m here to tell you that this is perfection just as it is. The ratio of the fudgy ribbon to ice cream to cookie crunchiness … just make it. You’ll see what I’m talking about.

Rosemary Lemonade

2 cups water

2 cups sugar

2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice

Grated rind of one lemon

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

Ice

Cold water or club soda

Combine 2 cups water and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil. After 3 minutes, remove pan from heat and stir in lemon juice, rind and rosemary. Cover and steep for at least 1 hour. Strain and chill.

When ready to serve, fill glasses one-third full with lemonade, add ice, then top off with cold water or club soda. Yield: 4 servings

Summer Pasta

1/2 pound farfalle (bow tie) pasta

1 pound tomatoes, diced

12 ounces fresh mozzarella, diced

6 ounces arugula, torn into bite-size pieces

4 large, fresh basil leaves, torn into bite-size pieces

2 teasp00ns fresh oregano

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt, pepper and red pepper flakes to taste

Cook pasta and drain. Place in a large bowl with all other ingredients and toss. Yield: 4 servings

Ribbon of Fudge Ice Cream Dessert

1 (12-ounce) bag semisweet chocolate chips

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk (well-shaken)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 (12-ounce) box vanilla wafers, crushed

1 stick butter, melted

2 quarts vanilla ice cream, softened

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt chocolate chips with evaporated milk and salt; cook and stir for about 25 minutes until thickened (it should be like hot fudge sauce). Remove from heat and set aside.

Combine cookie crumbs and butter; reserve 1 cup crumbs for sprinkling on top. Press remaining crumbs into a buttered 13-by-9-inch pan. Place in freezer for at least 30 minutes. Pour chocolate over crumbs. Cover and freeze until firm. Spread softened ice cream over chocolate layer. Sprinkle with reserved crumbs. Freeze at least two hours before serving. Yield: 12 servings

