Arepas, pasabocas and cazuelas can be found on many streets in Colombia and, now, in Brunswick, Maine, at Maize.

Arepas are grilled, stuffed corn pockets that are crispy on the outside and filled with a variety of mixtures of cheeses, meats, veggies, pico de gallo and garlic. They are served with sauces on the side that are blended with herbs, oil and yogurt.

There is a long list of flavorful and filling arepas at Maize that range in price from $9.75-$15.25. Sauces are included in the price.

Pasabocas (or snacks) are smaller versions of arepas, empanadas, skewers of fried chorizo and many other variations. They are priced from $3.25-$12. Cazuelas are bowls of rice, beans, veggies and sauces and are $14. Non-alcoholic beverages are offered in bottles or cans.

Maiz is located at 11 Pleasant St., in the home of the former Odd Duck FSE restaurant. The owners have enlivened the atmosphere with vibrant colors and tropical murals, artwork and plants. It is a fun and energetic addition to the Midcoast dining scene. Hours for a few weeks are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. When the full bar is opened the hours will extend to 8 or 9 p.m. 239-0278.

As promised, here are details of the wine dinner at Sedgley Place, at 54 Sedgley Road in Greene, on June 1.

The theme is Hollywood Nights and the event features items from popular movies and TV shows, including Remy’s Ratatouille, Jambalaya, James Bond’s Vesper Martini (shaken, not stirred), Charcoal Steak from “Raging Bull” and Martin & Lewis Vanilla Milkshake. The price is about $54/guest.

Sedgley also features a Pasta & Prime Rib Table on June 15 and 29. For $31/guest, feast on pasta dishes made to order with over 30 additions, a Caesar salad station, prime rib carved to order and dessert selections. Reservations for both are required at 946-5990.

The first Maine Wild Wine Fest is Saturday, May 21, at Wolfe’s Neck Center’s Mallet Barn, 713 Wolfe’s Neck Road in Freeport. The festival will celebrate Maine’s natural wine scene with tastings and conversations with Maine vintners and importers – more than a dozen of each. There will be two separate attendance windows limited to 150 people each, so call for tickets at 865-4469.

The School House 1913 announces a wine dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, featuring a tasting menu based on a whole pig from Two Coves Farm. The dinner will include five courses with complementary wines from around the world. Chef Joseph Arena has created a menu of pork rillette, smoked hocks, smoked brisket arepas, garden salad and an “Elvis Bar” with peanut butter, banana, chocolate and maple bacon. The cost is $95/guest with reservations required at 295-2029. 506 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell.

Norembega Cidery will be open Saturdays and Sundays through fall beginning Saturday, May 28, at 380 Woodman Road in New Gloucester. The cidery also sets up shop at the Crystal Springs Farmers Market every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 370-2027.

June 13-19 is Portland Wine Week and there are at least eight wine dinners throughout the week at various restaurants. For a list of dinners and other events and to make reservations, go to winewiseevents.com.

