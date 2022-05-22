“I enjoy learning about the natural world, especially about Maine. Both of these authors live and work in Maine.

“I received the book ‘Loon Lessons: Uncommon Encounters with the Great Northern Diver’ by James D. Paruk as a gift. The author, a world-recognized expert on loons, conveys his love and fascination with the common loon in an engaging style while sharing a wealth of information. Hearing the cries of loons and seeing them on lakes, ponds and the coast of Maine is a unique experience. This book helped me understand more about the loons I’ve observed and has made me cherish them even more.

“’Suburban Safari: A Year on the Lawn’ by Hannah Holmes is another book I recommend. The author observes and writes about her own backyard in Maine. The book is divided into the four seasons starting with spring. In an accessible and entertaining way, the author presents an abundance of information. Learning about creatures and plants where I live made me take a closer look at my own surroundings. I recently gave copies of this book to my adult nieces for their enjoyment.

“Appreciating and celebrating where we live is a gift meant to be shared.”— KRISTINA ZUIDEMA, Standish

