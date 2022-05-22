SOUTH PORTLAND – William “Billy” John Kane went home to his higher power on Friday, May 13, 2022 after fighting cancer.

He was born in South Portland and soon after he was born, the family moved to the Washington, D.C. area where he grew up. When he was in high school, the family moved back to South Portland.

Billy graduated from South Portland High School as a member of the class of 1978.

He is survived by his children, William “Will” Kane and Amy Kane Taylor, and their respective spouses June and Matthew; and his dear grandson, Liam Kane; his devoted wife, Gina Kane; his four stepchildren, Charlie, Cory, Cody and Rebecca and their children; his former wife, Brenda Keezer Kane; and his remaining siblings Patricia Pennington, Daniel Kane, Mary Kane, Edward Kane, Joseph Kane, Francis Kane, Anne Duval, Margaret Esten and John Kane.

Billy has gone home to his brother, Marty; and his parents Martin and Avis Kane.

Billy was in longterm recovery from alcoholism, and he was grateful for many years of sobriety. He showed immeasurable love, quietly and generously, to all he met. He taught so many, by example, to accept what one can’t control, to be grateful for every day, and to slow down.

We will miss him and honor him by the way we treat others.

There will be a private family burial.

