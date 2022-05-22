PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. – Harry Grant, 75, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla. and Southington Conn., passed away on April 2, 2022. Harry, a proud native Mainer, lived in Westbrook for many years.

Harry was a graduate of Portland High School (1965) and the University of Southern Maine (bachelor’s in Education, master’s in Educational Leadership) and was trained as a mason. Throughout his life, Harry put his skills to work laying the foundations that helped to build up the communities and people around him. After serving as a kindergarten teacher in his early career, Harry taught Masonry at PRVTC/PATHS in Portland for many years. During his time at PATHS, Harry also served as leader of a sister city program between Portland Public Schools and schools in Shinagawa, Japan.

Harry had a very strong faith that guided his life. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook and later joined Lutheran congregations near his homes in Connecticut and Florida. Calumet, a Lutheran camp in Freedom, N.H., where Harry worked for many summers, became his spiritual home away from home and he was a beloved member of the community there.

One of Harry’s most remarkable strengths was his resilience. Despite an early life filled with tragedy, Harry worked hard to constantly better himself and those around him. His resilience in the face of adversity was vital to Harry’s ability to serve as a mentor to the countless youths he encountered, and to later face his battle with Parkinson’s with courage and dignity.

Harry is survived by his wife, Susan Ventresca (Southington, Conn.); daughters Amy Grant (Charles Eastwood) and Jennifer Grant, stepchildren Michael Ventresca (Heather) and Marcy Ventresca (Cynthia); and grandchildren Elliott and Cole Pollard, Samantha and Zion Grant, Carl and Matthias Eastwood and Victoria Ventresca. He is also survived by his first wife, Beverly Elliott Grant of Westbrook; the Elliott family, and the Mooers family.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday June 4 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Portland.

A service will be held at the Calumet Memorial Chapel at a later date.

Contributions to Calumet (www.calumet.org) in memory of Harry Grant will be gratefully accepted.

