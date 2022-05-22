STANDISH – Wayne William Whitney “Flying W”, 72, of Standish, passed away at his home, on May 13, 2022 of pulmonary fibrosis.

He was born on July 25, 1949 in Portland, to parents Arnold and Blanche (Spaulding) Whitney. Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a tractor trailer driver for 50-plus years. His last job was at Hutchins trucking.

Wayne loved Sebago Lake, boating, skiing, snowmobiling, boondocking, Nascar, and rides in his 1982 Cadillac. His greatest joys in his life were his family and dogs. Having no siblings, Wayne’s cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law meant the world to him.

Wayne is survived by his high school sweetheart, and wife of 52 years, Sue; daughter, Shannon and her husband, Robert of Gray, son, Wayne “Tiger”, of Standish. Grumpa adored and loved his three grandchildren, Cameron, of Gray, and Madysen and Austin of Vermont. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, “Kasey.”

Wayne was predeceased by his loving parents.

Per Wayne’s wishes, there will be no services. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.

To express condolences or participate in Wayne’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wayne’s

name to his local

American Legion Post 0128.

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous