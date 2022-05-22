SCARBOROUGH – (Lucille) Sharon Michaud, 75, passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2022, at Advent Health-Waterman Hospital in Florida with Richard Jr. and Susan by her side.

Sharon was born in Bangor on August 23, 1946 to the late Stanley and Margaret (Nye) Craig and Stanley’s life partner, Alice Kilham, all of Palmyra.

Sharon and her husband, Dick, were long time Scarborough residents where they raised their family, prior to moving to Florida. Sharon had a zest for life and laughter. She enjoyed boating, NASCAR, golf, entertaining, and of course GAMBLING! Sharon considered Punta Gorda, Fla. as her home, but she certainly enjoyed coming back to Maine to be with family and friends while staying at the Old Orchard Beach family campground.

She was proud of her family and extended family. Sharon was known to always be there to provide some needed, and sometimes not so needed advice. However, it was always welcomed. Sharon loved being with her circle of friends in Florida which included Ralph and Pam Stuart, Tess and Jack Burke, Doc and Bobbie MacDonald and Sandy and the late Dale McBernie.

Sharon was predeceased by her late husband, Richard E. Michaud, Sr.; parents Stanley and Margaret (Nye) Craig; grandparents William and Minnie Tripp Nye and Hattie and Will Craig; and recently her brother, Stanley “Sonny” Craig.

She is survived by her son, James Godfrey of Windham, stepchildren Andrea Reali and husband Joseph of Portland, Patrick Michaud and wife Abby of Madison, Richard Michaud, Jr. and wife Susan of Scarborough, Tara Michaud and her fiancee Larry Leighton of Hollis, Peter Michaud and wife Theresa of Scarborough; her special four legged friend, Maddie; her sister-in-law, Athea Craig; and special cousins Dawn Boni and Carol Mayhew. She is also survived by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Sharon’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Highland Memorial Cemetery, South Portland. A reception in continued celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at the Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland. To view Sharon’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Myositis Association in an effort to support research in caring for patients with Polymyositis,

6950 Columbia Gateway Dr. #370,

Columbia, MD 21046

