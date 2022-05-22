Our latest polls, good through games played May 21, focusing on the top teams in baseball, softball and lacrosse. These polls were first released at twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.
Baseball
1) Greely
2) Falmouth
3) South Portland
4) Freeport
5) Yarmouth
6) Portland
Softball
1) Scarborough
2) Freeport
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Portland
5) South Portland
6) Greely
Boys’ lacrosse
1) South Portland
2) Cape Elizabeth
3) Scarborough
4) Yarmouth
5) Falmouth
6) NYA
Girls’ lacrosse
1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) Greely
4) Freeport
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Scarborough
