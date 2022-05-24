ELIOT

Student-athlete signs letter of intent with West Point

Catherine Grace McClellan of Eliot has received appointments from the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to study engineering.

McClellan, who graduates from Marshwood High School in June, has a 4.0 GPA and has earned nine athletic varsity letters. She was varsity captain of the girls cross country team, the girls basketball team, and the girls track team. McClellan is also a member of the National Honors Society and a scholar athlete recognized by the Maine Interscholastic Athletics Administrators Association.

In addition to being accepted to three military academies, McClellan also was accepted into Purdue University, University of Wisconsin, and the University of Maine.

Although the choice was difficult, McClellan has accepted the appointment at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, signing a NCAA Division I “Letter of Intent” from the Office of the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics on May 17 to join the cross country and track team as a distance runner. She plans to study mechanical engineering and serving her country upon graduation in 2026.

McClellan is the daughter of Maj. Brian F. McClellan and Amy J. McClellan.

