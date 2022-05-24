WESTBROOK – Curtis Y. Graffam, 78, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Seaside Nursing Home. He was born in Portland to Richard and Mamie Corey Graffam. He attended South Portland Public Schools and earned his Bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Southern Maine. He was also a member of the Army National Guard. Curtis was a longtime truck driver for APA Transport. He was an avid Boston sports fan, and a Civil War buff. He took pride in his gardening, enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and reading historical books.Curtis was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Theresa Graffam and his son, Patrick Graffam. He is survived by his son, Aaron (Jaime) Graffam; stepdaughter Julie (Lori) Reynolds; stepsons, Christopher (Karen) Reynolds and Richard (Maria) Reynolds; daughter-in-law, Becky Graffam; brother, Kendall Graffam; sister, Denise (Barry) Wilson; and his grandchildren, Leif, Delilah, Finn, and Renee Graffam, Richard Reynolds, Nathan and Jacob Murphy.Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland.To share a memory of Curtis or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous