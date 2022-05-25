A vote for Barbara Bagshaw (House District 106 to represent Windham) June 14 is a vote for your civil liberties.

Are you looking for change or more of the same old, same old? She has lived in Windham for 35 years and loves her town and community. Bagshaw loves serving others, both locally and abroad. She served as the president of an arts nonprofit for 10 years and as an international speaker/relief worker in 24 countries.

She wants to serve and reflect the will of We the People. Bagshaw knows that government was created to protect our rights, not to dominate us. She is not a chameleon she is not a political poser, she means what she says and says what she means.

Go Bagshaw, we are with you!

Deborah Devou

Windham

