Vernon E. Hanscom of Arundel passed away on April 21, 2022. Vern was born Sept. 2, 1937, the son of Earl and F. Vivian Hanscom, in Lower Village. He attended local schools and graduated in 1955.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served four years of duty. He was assigned to the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Forrestal and traveled to the Mediterranean. He was a 3rd class machinist mate and worked on the flight deck fueling airplanes. He returned home in July of 1958. It was at that time that he met and married the love of his life, Virginia Doty, of Arundel. They were married for 53 years.

Vern and Ginny had three children: Kimberly Hanscom Hodge of Old Orchard Beach, Kelly Hanscom Boudreau of Arundel, and Kevin Hanscom of Arundel. They had one grandson, Herbie W. Meyer of Limerick. Vern also had two surviving sisters, Nellie Caron and Janet Roy.

Vern was self-employed mason contractor, serving the area for 40 years. During the 1980s and 1990s, he and his wife, Ginny, owned standardbred race horses. They raced in the New England area and never missed a year taking a horse to the race at the Fryeburg Fair. Vern belonged to the U.S.T.A. and M.H.H.A. Vern also belonged to the Masonic Lodge of Arundel No. 76.

A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Vern‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: