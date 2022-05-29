“I just finished, in one sitting, a spell-binding 2019 book by Darcey Steinke, “Flash Count Diary: Menopause and the Vindication of Natural Life.” A memoir, a carefully researched distillation, and a howl for younger generations, Steinke deftly introduced me to an entirely new mindset for understanding how to contextualize the arrival, at the age of 52, of my body now periodically on fire. From kayaking with orcas (one of the only other species to experience menopause – who knew!?) to tracking her own incandescent rage, Steinke has written a splendid book not just for women, but for all of humanity.” — A.V. CROFTS, Portland
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
