FREEPORT — It’s not often Greely senior Zach Johnston’s bat overshadows his arm, but both were vital to the Rangers’ 10-0 win over Freeport on Tuesday.

Johnston hit a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to help break open the game, and on the mound, he was his usual dominant self. Johnston gave up one hit, striking out 14 and walking three.

“I saw the ball well today, and the first pitch was right there. I took it back up the middle, and it ended up going out with this short field,” Johnston said of his home run, which pushed the Rangers’ lead to 6-0.

The win was the sixth consecutive shutout for Greely, which closed the regular season at 15-1. The Rangers will be the top seed in the upcoming Class B South playoffs. Freeport, the defending Class B South regional champ, is 12-4 and will likely enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed.

Johnston improved to 8-0 this season. The Falcons’ hit was a sharp single up the middle by Thomas Roy to lead off the fifth inning.

“I thought it was important we finish strong and carry momentum into the postseason,” said Greely Coach Derek Soule. “I wanted Zach to close the season. He hadn’t had an opportunity to pitch against Freeport since we lost to them in the regional championship (last season). There’s no guarantee we’ll see them in the playoffs. He’s earned the right to get the ball today.”

Advertisement

The Wake Forest-bound Johnston has two no-hitters this season, including a perfect game, but struggled with his control early, walking Kempton Von Glinsky-Gregoire with one out in the bottom of the first. After missing the plate badly with another pitch, catcher Ryan Kolben went to the mound to settle the lefty down.

“When he’s on, he hits the glove every time, where I want it,” Kolben said. “I said, you’re moving too slow. Keep the tempo up. Keep the rhythm up.”

Kolben’s pep talk worked, and Johnston retired 10 of the next 11 hitters before Roy’s single. Freeport hitters often looked as if they weren’t getting a good look at Johnston’s pitches, with many check swings or half swings.

“He’s got great stuff, obviously. He had good a good change-up, good breaking stuff, and he gets you on that fastball that all of a sudden feels faster. I thought our guys battled. We put good metal on the ball a couple times in the late innings,” said Freeport Coach Steve Shukie.

Since Freeport ace Blaine Cockburn, who has thrown two no-hitters this season, pitched Saturday, the Falcons turned to Nathan Abbott, who allowed seven hits and struck out two over five innings, and was hurt by four Freeport errors.

“Nathan did a very good job against them last year in two appearances. We didn’t play good defense behind him today, and that’s a team that takes advantage of your mistakes,” Shukie said.

Kolben scored three runs, Marty Axelson scored twice for Greely and hit a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »