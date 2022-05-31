SACO – Constandina “Dina” E. Gikas, 51, of Saco, passed away with her family by her side at home Thursday evening, on May 26, 2022, after a 10-year battle with cancer.

She was born in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. on March 8, 1971, a daughter of Panagiotis and Sonia (Ursin) Pesaros.

Dina graduated high school from Southfield Christian School in Southfield, Mich., class of 1989. She also received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich.

Dina started her teaching career in the cool hills of St. James, a small farming community in Eden, in Jamaica. This Jamaica Christian School for the Deaf is a residential facility that caters to the needs of the hearing impaired children. In 1996, she taught 5th grade in Detroit, Mich.

Dina met her future husband, Art, while teaching Sunday school for Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Michigan. They were married on Nov. 16, 1996. The couple moved to Maine where she was taught classes at St. Joseph School in Portland, Biddeford Intermediate and then Fairfield School in Saco. Dina started her career dream job at CK Burns School, a job where she cherished the interactions with students and staff for the past 10 years.

When Dina was not helping students, she loved being a wife and mom. She was known as “crazy football mom”, ringing her cow bell and always first to support her sons and their teams.

To know Dina was to love her, she was authentic and embraced life and always helping others. She was selfless and known for putting herself last. She will be sadly missed by many.

Dina’s hobbies included cooking and baking. She also liked to pick apples, blueberries and strawberries. She volunteered for school events, church activities and even with horses. She would go wherever she was needed. Prior to her illness, Dina ran five miles every morning, this kept her in great condition to keep up with her three sons and her students.

Mrs. Gikas was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Art P. Gikas; her three sons, Athan Gikas, Costa Gikas and Micah Gikas. She is also survived by her parents Panagiotis and Sonia; siblings Maria, Elizabeth and Paul and his wife Tamara; and nieces, nephews; and godchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Bradley St., Saco. Burial will follow in St. Demetrios Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Dina’s memorial page, watch her family video or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Constandina’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church or to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Scholarship Fund

for Education

(same address for both)

186 Bradley St.

Saco, ME 04072

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous