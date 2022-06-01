WESTBROOK — Just in time for the playoffs, the Westbrook High baseball team recaptured its winning formula Wednesday: good pitching backed by superior defense, with just enough timely hitting.

The Blue Blazes (9-6-1), who started the season 8-1-1, snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory against Cheverus. Westbrook expects to be the No. 6 seed in the Class A South tournament – a marked improvement over last year’s two-win season.

“We got the big two-out hits that have been kind of eluding us a little bit the last two weeks, and to get that and to get a little bit of confidence and a little bit of our swagger back going into playoffs, I think, is huge for us,” said Westbrook Coach Adam Begos.

Westbrook will likely host Cheverus (7-9) in a round-of-16 game.

Ben Eugley pitched a five-hitter. He struck out five, all on his big breaking curveball that he consistently threw for strikes to both sides of the plate.

“It felt good in the bullpen and you just have to trust (the curveball). That’s the best way to do it,” Eugley said. “And the defense was crazy. I can always count on my defense to make big plays for me.”

Center fielder Steven White showed good range and reads, especially on a hard-hit ball to the gap by Kevin Connolly to start the fourth inning. Senior shortstop Chris Kullman ended the fourth when he snared a hard grounder with an all-out backhand dive, popped to his feet and threw a dart to first.

“We haven’t had a season like this in a long time. Two (wins) last year. It’s exciting to win,” Kullman said.

Kullman made three other sure-handed plays on the unpredictable Westbrook infield. Third baseman Connor Boulette made a good pick and strong throw to first to end the game.

The Stags got a bit of a boost when junior right-hander Matt Connor threw two perfect innings in relief. Connor was slotted to be the No. 1 starter before a preseason left shoulder injury. Connor threw his first inning of the season Tuesday in a relief appearance against Portland. He could be a factor in relief in the playoffs, said Cheverus Coach Tony DiBiase.

“He’s good. He gets another workout in on Saturday and he could get a chance to throw on Tuesday,” DiBiase said.

Westbrook opened the scoring with a run in the first. Singles by Kullman and Ryan Stone opened the inning, putting runners at first and second. Kullman scored on a double play started sharply by Cheverus shortstop Brian Connolly.

The Blazes added three runs in the second against Stags starter Richie Tremble. Eugley hit a one-out double off the fence in left. Avery MacWhinnie was hit by a pitch, and after an out, Steven White sent a hard grounder down the line in left that was misplayed in the outfield, allowing both runners to score while White scooted to second. He raced home on a grounder up the middle by Kullman.

