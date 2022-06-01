BUXTON – Gail Taylor Savage, 75, of Buxton passed away on May 25, 2022.

Gail was born in Middletown, Conn. to William and Doris Taylor on Jan. 4, 1947. She graduated from Fisher Junior College in Boston and began her career as a legal secretary. She worked at Bonny Eagle Middle School in the ala carte program. She also spent many years as a team member for local State Farm Agents.

She married her husband, David, on Oct. 1, 1966. Gail enjoyed raising her children on Bonny Eagle Lake. She enjoyed volunteering for her children’s activities as they experienced the Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, David, of Buxton; her children William Savage and wife Theresa Savoy of Augusta, Tracey Bricker and her husband Steven of York and David Savage Jr. and his wife Irene of Grafton, Mass.; and her sister, Marilou Johnson and her husband James of Port Charlotte, Fla. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Andrew and Ryan Bricker, Leo Savage and Jack and Nicholas Savage.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at The Church of St. Anne, in Gorham. Arrangements are being made by Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

