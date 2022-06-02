Lindy Hubbell

BIDDEFORD – Lindy Hubbell, born Debby Sue Lindy on Nov. 1, 1948, passed away on March 15, 2020. She was a graduate of Boston University and a long-time worker at AT&T and Lucent Technologies. Lindy loved going to the beach at Long Sands in York, ME. She also had a love for jewelry and antiques. Lindy moved to Biddeford in 1988 and lived there until her death. She was survived by her husband (of almost 35 years), Kenny Hubbell; daughter, Rachel Hubbell; and other family, Kathy, Jimmer, Devon, and Brandon Croll and John Bowker. A remembrance ceremony will be held for her and her husband (Kenny) at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME, on June 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.

