BIDDEFORD – Lindy Hubbell, born Debby Sue Lindy on Nov. 1, 1948, passed away on March 15, 2020. She was a graduate of Boston University and a long-time worker at AT&T and Lucent Technologies. Lindy loved going to the beach at Long Sands in York, ME. She also had a love for jewelry and antiques. Lindy moved to Biddeford in 1988 and lived there until her death. She was survived by her husband (of almost 35 years), Kenny Hubbell; daughter, Rachel Hubbell; and other family, Kathy, Jimmer, Devon, and Brandon Croll and John Bowker. A remembrance ceremony will be held for her and her husband (Kenny) at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME, on June 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous