FRIDAY

Curbside Souper Supper, including a bagged container of homemade soup, rolls and dessert. 5 to 6 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free and available to the Greater Portland Community. Contact: Beth Shaw at [email protected]g or call 781-3366.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, with beans, hotdogs, pasta, corn bread, rolls, salads, pickles, and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Acacia Lodge, 663 Royalsborough Road, Durham. Cost: $10, adults; $5 ages 12 and under.

