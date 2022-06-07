ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak.

Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels’ interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night.

Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs, who ended their 108-year World Series championship drought during his tenure in 2016.

After finishing with losing records in Maddon’s first two seasons, the Angels were off to a strong 27-17 start to this season before their current losing streak began. They are one loss shy of tying the longest skid in franchise history.

Maddon is the second manager to be fired this season. Philadelphia’s Joe Girardi was dismissed last week, and the Phillies promptly swept the Angels.

RANGERS: Texas placed reliever Brett Martin on the COVID-19 list before the first game of a doubleheader against the Guardians.

Advertisement

Bench coach Donnie Ecker was also placed in health and safety protocols by the team.

Rangers Manager Chris Woodward would not say if either Martin or Ecker tested positive or were experiencing any symptoms.

BRAVES-DIAMONDBACKS TRADE: Atlanta acquired right-hander Jacob Webb from Arizona for cash considerations.

Webb, 28, is returning to the Braves, where he pitched from 2019-21. Webb was expected to be available in the bullpen for Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

The Braves cleared a roster spot for Webb by placing right-hander Collin McHugh on the COVID-19 injured list.

BRAVES: Shortstop Dansby Swanson became the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking a three-person panel for $10 million while the Braves argued for $9.2 million.

A decision by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit is expected Wednesday.

Swanson, 28, hit .248 last year, when he set career highs with 27 homers and 88 RBIs. He had a pair of homers and three RBIs in the World Series against Houston, helping the Braves win their first title since 1995.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous