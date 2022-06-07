BIDDEFORD – Andrew J. Countway, 29, of Alfred St passed away June 1, 2022 in Biddeford. He was born in Portland, Maine, April 4, 1993, the son of Eric Countway and Shirley Silcott.He attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy. He had worked at Dunkin Donuts, 7-11 and most recently for McDonalds. Andrew enjoyed scratch tickets, video games, fishing, the casino and hanging with family and friends. Survivors include his father of Saco, his mother of Old Orchard Beach, two brothers Michael Barnhart and Isaac Countway, two sisters, Sherry Barnhart and Hope Moore and several nieces and nephews. ﻿A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. ﻿﻿Dennett, Craig & Pate are entrusted with his services.

