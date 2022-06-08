Bath

Tues.  6/14  6 p.m.  Community Forestry Committee  4 Sheridan Road

Wed.  6/15  11 a.m.  Community Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  6/15  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  4 Sheridan Road

Thur.  6/16  11 a.m.  Finance Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

Tues.  6/14  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  6/15  5 p.m.  Town Commons Committee

Wed.  6/15  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  6/15  7 p.m.  School Board  46 Federal St./Zoom

Thur.  6/16  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  6/16  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Mon.  6/13  5 p.m.  Town Lands Committee  Town Commons

Tues.  6/14  6 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Wed.  6/15  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  6/15  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  6/16  2:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Task Force

Topsham

Mon.  6/13  4 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee  Conference Room

Tues.  6/14  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Committee  Russell Room

Thur.  6/16  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

