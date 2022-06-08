Bath
Tues. 6/14 6 p.m. Community Forestry Committee 4 Sheridan Road
Wed. 6/15 11 a.m. Community Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 6/15 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee 4 Sheridan Road
Thur. 6/16 11 a.m. Finance Committee City Hall
Brunswick
Tues. 6/14 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/15 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee
Wed. 6/15 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 6/15 7 p.m. School Board 46 Federal St./Zoom
Thur. 6/16 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 6/16 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Mon. 6/13 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee Town Commons
Tues. 6/14 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Wed. 6/15 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 6/15 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 6/16 2:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Task Force
Topsham
Mon. 6/13 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee Conference Room
Tues. 6/14 5:30 p.m. Conservation Committee Russell Room
Thur. 6/16 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
