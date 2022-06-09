Six young changemakers from across Maine, including one from Biddeford, are being honored with the latest round of Brookie Awards for their leadership and effectiveness tackling a wide range of environmental issues.

The diverse group of “Brookies” include college and high school student activists and scientists, ranging from ages 16 to 26. Each awardee is creatively implementing solutions to environmental challenges facing Mainers from climate action and clean energy to safe drinking water and wildlife conservation.

“The contributions these young leaders have already made are incredible and give me great hope for the future of the environmental movement in Maine,” said NRCM CEO Lisa Pohlmann. “We’re grateful to every one of our 2022 Brookie Award winners for leading by example and pushing us all to build a healthier, more equitable future for Maine’s environment and communities.”

The Brookie Awards is a statewide program hosted by NRCM Rising, the young member arm of the Natural Resources Council of Maine (NRCM), to elevate and amplify the voices of the rising generation of environmental leaders in Maine.

One 2022 Brookie Award winner is Kiara Frischkorn of Biddeford. Frischkorn is president of the University of New England Biddeford campus sustainability club where she organized a series of successful beach clean-ups that engaged fellow students and community members in reducing waste. Kiara has empowered youth to develop their personal story of advocacy by speaking at climate rallies and trainings statewide.

Other Brookie Award winners are:

Advertisement

Noela Altvater of the Passamaquoddy Reservation at Sipayik, Lucas Healy of Castine, president of the campus sustainability club at Maine Maritime Academy, Kosis Ifeji of Bangor, Greg LeClair of Waterville and Anna Siegel of Yarmouth.

The 2022 school of Brookie Award winners will be honored at a ceremony and reception on July 14 at O’Maine Studios in Portland. Hannah Pingree, director of the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, will emcee the event. The program is made possible thanks to the generous support of L.L. Bean; Norman Hanson DeTroy Attorneys at Law; Drummond Woodsum; and Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management.

“Maine has a long and proud history of environmental leadership, and our 2022 Brookie Award winners are building on that legacy,” said NRCM Rising Director Todd Martin. “From York to Washington County, from coastal communities to rural towns, our 2022 Brookies are working to protect the woods, waters, and wildlife that make Maine such a special place to call home.”

More than 50 young environmental leaders across 14 of Maine’s 16 counties applied for a Brookie Award. Candidates were evaluated on their leadership, creativity, collaboration, and positive impact for Maine’s environment. Each Brookie Award winner receives a $2,000 cash prize, a short video about their work, a six-week public speaking and speechwriting training, and an invitation to a nature-based retreat with their fellow winners where they will participate in skill-building sessions and engage with other environmental and political leaders in Maine.

The Brookie Awards were made possible by the generosity and early partnership of the Quimby Family Foundation and the Louise H and David S Ingalls Foundation. To learn more about the Brookie Awards visit: https://www.brookieawards.org/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: