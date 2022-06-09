Simone M. LaRose, 95, passed into Jesus presence Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022, with her family at her side.

Simone was born on Aug. 19, 1926, the daughter of Arthur “Dutch” Martel and Anna (Grondin) Martel. She married Marcel R. LaRose on Feb. 15, 1958, at St. Joseph’s rectory.

She was predeceased by her husband Marcel in June 1990, parents Dutch and Anna Martel, brother Paul Martel, sisters Pauline (Martel) Labrecque and Lucille (Martel) Roy, as well as all her in-laws and two nieces and two nephews.

Simone was educated at St. Joseph’s schools. She worked many jobs locally ranging from a dental assistant, Pepperell Mill, Journal Tribune, etc.; enjoying each job around people. Simone volunteered for St. James (Joseph’s) School for 49 years and three additional years for Good Shepherd Parish until 91 years of age.

Simone devoted her life as a homemaker, caring for her husband, son, immediate and extended family, as well as elderly friends. Caring for others, her home and cooking where her passion and purpose.

Simone is survived by her son Bernard LaRose, his wife Rebecca and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service is planned for Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Central Maine Veterans’ Cemetery in Augusta.

