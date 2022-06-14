Stephens High School Class of 1958 monthly luncheon at noon Wednesday at Gatch’s, 137 Rumford Ave., Rumford. For more details, call Janet B. at 744-2050.

Portland High School Class of 1965 – 57th Reunion, 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6, Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland. Cost is $55 per person, and includes buffet and music. For more details, call Cathy (Banks) Harrington at 233-9979 or email [email protected] or Louann (Sangillo) Ryder at 523-0045. Make check payable to PHS Class of 1965 and mail to: L. Ryder, 4 Merrill Road, Westbrook, ME 04092.

