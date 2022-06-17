John C. Hunt, 78, of Kennebunkport, passed away due to pneumonia on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, surrounded by his loving family.

Jack, as he was known by everyone, was born April 29, 1944, in New York City, the son of Gaillard and Pauline M. Ward Hunt Jr. He is a graduate of Columbia University and USM School of Law.

In a career spanning almost 50 years, Jack had several private practices, was assistant DA for Kennebec/Somerset counties, worked at Legal Services for the Elderly, Maine Department of Transportation, and the State of Maine Employees Union. More recently, he was a guardian ad litum for children in the court system, where he advocated for youth who were facing challenges in their lives, giving them guidance and support when they most needed it.

Jack also volunteered as an Intermediate EMT with KEMS ambulance for several years, was a member of the Civil Air Patrol taking part in several searches, including working with his Canadian counterparts in search of a downed helicopter along the Maine Border. In his spare time, he enjoyed his time on stage with the Cornville Players, a community acting troupe. Jack even appeared in a Thanksgiving TV ad campaign for a local grocery store chain.

He is predeceased by his sister, Jane Hunt.

Survivors include his wife Josephine Shorey Hunt of Kennebunkport, son Randy Hunt of Vancouver, daughter Sarah Hunt Downs of Evansville, Indiana, brother Gaillard T. Hunt and sister-in-law Susan Darter Hunt of Silver Springs, Maryland, niece Emma Hunt and grandchildren Catherine Hunt and Robin Hunt of Sandwich, Massachusetts, Natalie Downs and Car Downs of Evansville, and Emmett Bach Hunt and Niall Bach Hunt of Vancouver.

Advertisement

Jack has requested that Tom Hanks play him in his biopic.

Visiting hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the chapel, with committal service to follow in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Unlimited, P.O. Box 590 Sanford, ME 04073.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit ’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: