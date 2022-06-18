TORONTO — Jameson Taillon and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Aaron Hicks lined a three-run double and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to nine by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Saturday.

Taillon (8-1) allowed four hits and struck out eight in 5 2-3 innings to win his eighth straight decision.

Michael King worked two innings and Clay Holmes got the final four outs. The Yankees pitched their 11th shutout of the season and improved to a major league-best 49-16.

Toronto put runners at second and third with one out in the second inning, but Taillon retired the next eight batters in a row.

Alek Manoah (8-2) lost for the first time in 16 career home starts, disappointing a sellout crowd of 45,055. Manoah came in 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA in four career starts against New York, but allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

ROYALS 2, ATHLETICS 0: Brad Keller allowed one hit in seven crisp innings to lift Kansas City to a win in Oakland, California.

Advertisement

Jose Cuas retired two batters and allowed a one-out double in the eighth. Scott Barlow set down the final four batters for his eighth save to complete the two-hitter and give the Royals a third consecutive win..

The A’s were shut out for the eighth time this season, dropped their eighth straight at home, and fell to a majors-worst 22-45. Oakland has lost 15 of 17.

TIGERS 14, RANGERS 7: Eric Haase had three hits, including one of three Detroit homers, and the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 14-7 win over visiting Texas.

The Tigers had scored only two runs in their last four games, but set a season high for runs Saturday. Javy Baez and Robbie Grossman also homered and top prospect Riley Greene scored twice in his major league debut.

Rony Garcia (1-2) picked up the win, allowing four runs on four hits in six innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Advertisement

CUBS 6, BRAVES 3: Willson Contreras had three hits and stole a base in his first game against younger brother William, helping Chicago win at home.

Chicago won a day after ending its 10-game losing streak and also stopping the Braves’ 14-game winning string.

The Contreras brothers both started at catcher, marking the first time they shared a field. They hugged before the 30-year-old Willson, a two-time All-Star, singled in the first inning. Contreras then stole second base against his brother, and scored on Jonathan Villar’s two-run single.

Willson Contreras later doubled and drove in a run. His 24-year-old brother had two hits for the Braves.

William Contreras singled in the next inning but was forced out at second on an unusual double play. Duvall hit a flyball to shallow right that fell among three fielders – Contreras was forced out at second and Duvall, who had headed back to the dugout before getting pushed toward the base by first base coach Eric Young Sr., was called out.

NOTES

Advertisement

BREWERS: On the same date that he reached 10 years of major league service, Milwaukee designated two-time All-Star outfielder Lorenzo Cain for assignment.

Cain, 36, hit .179 with one home run and nine RBI over 43 games this season.

ARBITRATION: The Miami Marlins beat Jacob Stallings in salary arbitration, and the catcher will earn $2.45 million this season rather than his $3.1 million request.

The decision gave teams a 9-3 advantage with just two cases remaining to be heard next week, involving New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Atlanta left-hander Max Fried.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »