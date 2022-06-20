BIDDEFORD — Cecile E. (Nadeau) Gauthier, 90, of Biddeford, daughter of Augustin and Alice (Alarie) Nadeau, passed away peacefully with family on June 12, 2022, in Maine.

She was born in Biddeford, Maine, on Aug. 10, 1931. Cecile graduated from St. Andre High School in 1951, and attended her 65th class reunion in 2016. She was looking forward to the 70th in 2021 when the pandemic stopped it from happening. She stayed in close contact with all her classmates either by phone or by setting up various gatherings throughout the years.

Cecile married Leo F. Gauthier on May 30, 1955, and had 56 wonderful years of marriage together. She enjoyed many years of dancing with Leo on Saturday nights.

Cecile worked at Reilly’s Bakery, Herman Shoe, and John Robert’s. She was a member of Most Holy Trinity Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in Saco and attended services every Saturday night with a group of friends. She loved going to the beach and always relished being outside in the sunshine. Cecile enjoyed walking while listening to her music on her “Apple Nano” and keeping track of her mileage. She loved socializing with friends who went out to lunch every other Tuesday.

Cecile was a member of the Southern Maine Health Care Program, where she worked out three to four times a week wearing her colorful sneakers and workout cloths until 1988. She loved to read and really enjoyed doing puzzles with family.

In her last two years she was able to travel twice with family to Maui, Hawaii, and spent this last year in Florida dividing her time between her daughter and son. Cecile loved sitting in the sun and watching the birds. She enjoyed going for golf cart rides around the community and meeting new people. Cecile loved celebrating birthdays and going out to eat. She enjoyed her summers in Maine, going out to eat at Huot’s, Joseph by the Sea and Garside for ice cream.

Advertisement

Cecile is preceded in death by: her husband, Leo F. Gauthier; her parents, Augustin and Alice (Alarie) Nadeau; and her sisters, Rita (Nadeau) Green and Rachel (Nadeau) Binette.

Cecile is survived by: daughter, Grace J. Ward of Old Orchard Beach and her husband Thomas J. Ward; and son, Michael L. Gauthier of Biddeford and his wife Helen A. Gauthier; grandchildren by marriage, Sarah (Ward) Cook and spouse Matt, and Lisa (Ward) Richards and spouse Eldon; great-grandchildren, Ariana, Donovan, Oliver, and Quinn; as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in Saco. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 1 o,n,. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Cecile’s memory to St. James School Scholarship Fund, 25 Graham St., Biddeford Maine 04005. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: