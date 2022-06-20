SACO — Rita A. Boucher, 70, of Saco, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Friday, June 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Augusta, Maine, on May 30,1952, daughter of Lionel and Constance (Vigue) Bernier. She was educated in the Augusta school system and as a young woman went to work at Nike Shoe in Biddeford. On August 17, 1977, Rita married her beloved husband, Silvio Boucher. They settled in Saco where they raised three children: Jason, Brian, and Louanne.

Rita was a caring mother and homemaker. She devoted countless hours to the Boy Scouts and was a Cub Scout Den Leader for several years. She hosted many gatherings and celebrations for her family and took great joy in their accomplishments.

She had several hobbies and interests including cooking, event planning, arts and crafts, making costumes for special events and holidays and hosting family as often as possible. She always made room for everyone who wanted to visit. She organized many big gatherings in the summer months with relatives visiting from as far away as Canada. She would go all out hosting these gatherings. Her meals and cookouts always turned into a large scale event, and she took a lot of pride and care in taking care of her loved ones in this way.

Rita was a longtime member of the Loyal Order Moose Lodge #1310 where she was proudly honored with a Friendship award for her dedication and service. She also was highly involved in various fundraisers for the Boy Scouts, Thornton Academy Band Boosters, and annual yard sales to benefit the Wardwell Home in Saco.

For all the things Rita valued and considered precious, there was nothing she cherished more than her family. She will be sadly missed by many.

Rita was preceded in death by: her husband, Silvio (“Frenchie”) Boucher; her two brothers, Lionel (Lucky) and Paul: and her mother, Connie Bernier.

She is survived by: her two sons, Brian Boucher of Saco, and Jason Marcoux of Denver, Colorado; her daughter, Louanne Robinson of Yarmouth; her three grandchildren, Cooper Boucher, Maxwell Boucher and August (Gus) Schoninger. She is also survived by her father, Lionel Bernier Sr., her beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

To view Rita’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

