DAYTON — Robert W. Kinne, 82, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Robert was born in Biddeford, Maine, on Feb. 6, 1940, a son of Dean and Margaret (Nicholas) Kinne. He grew up in Goodwins Mills and received his elementary education in the Saco School system. He later attended Kennebunk High School and graduated class of 1959.

After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1961 where he was stationed in Puerto Rico.

In 1966, Robert married the love of his life, Jacqueline Verville. Together they raised two beautiful daughters; Patricia, and Barbara.

He was employed as a printer at The Journal Tribune for many years.

Robert was a die-hard New England fan, and thoroughly enjoyed supporting and watching the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics. His other interests included a number of outdoor recreational activities, especially hunting and fishing. He also loved playing cards with his buddies, his children and grandchildren, especially for a bet.

Most of all Robert loved his family, and cherished the time he spent with them. He will be sadly missed by many.

Robert was preceded in death by: his wife, Jacqueline Kinne in 2001; his brother, Donald Kinne; and his two sisters, Judy Hudson and Donna Cressey.

He is survived by: his two daughters, Patricia Letourneau, and Barbara Jervis and husband Ed; his three grandchildren, Thomas Letourneau, Halie Cote and Matthew Jervis; and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Oliver and Rory. He is also survived by his sister Peggy Kinne Thompson, and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.

