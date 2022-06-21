SOUTH PORTLAND

Atlantic Foundation awards $10,000 scholarship

Atlantic Federal Credit Union Foundation has selected graduating Mt. Ararat High School senior Anya Bachor as its $10,000 Atlantic College Scholarship recipient.

Applicants were asked to provide an essay, a reference letter from a high school teacher or counselor, a resume, including community service, and their transcript.

In addition, Atlantic awarded an additional $10,000 in scholarships to the following recipients: Isabella Farrington of Sanford High School was awarded $5,000; William Martel of Greely High School was awarded $2,500; MaKayla O’Brien of Sanford High School was awarded $1,500; and Abrial Davis of Thornton Academy was awarded $1,000.

SOUTH PORTLAND

12-Year-Old recognized as Anthem hero

Chace Fromwiller, 12, of Springvale was honored as an Anthem Hero at Hadlock on June 10 during a Seadogs game for the courage he has displayed battling brain cancer at a young age.

The Anthem Heroes at Hadlock program provides children who have battled a serious medical condition a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Hadlock Field.

The program plans to recognize three more courageous kids this season prior to the games on July 2, July 17 and Aug. 12.

WELLS

Students show off their favorite work of art

Prior to school break K-4 students at Wells Elementary School showcased their artwork at “The WES Hallway Art Show.”

The display consisted primarily of pieces of open studio art or student-inspired and created artwork in the school’s Art Studio.

Included in the exhibit were examples of teacher-directed art including printmaking, a kindness quilt, a collage, kindergarten pinch pots, cave drawings, art created for the school’s annual June Colors Day, and miniature villages created by first-graders inspired by the yearly first-grade performance of “Tikki Tikki Tembo,” a fable that is a part of music teacher Karen Taylor’s curriculum.

WINDHAM

“Operation Summer Snacks” provides food for kids this summer

“Operation Summer Snacks,” an initiative of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at Windham, annually collects food for children who receive bags of food from the “Backpackers” program during the school year but, in many cases, do not have the snacks during the summer.

Requested Donations for summer 2022 (please buy individually wrapped packages) may include: applesauce pouches/containers; cracker packs (Nabisco, Ritz, Goldfish, etc.); fruit cups; raisin boxes/packets; granola bars; pretzel packs; juice pouches/boxes; cereal bars, breakfast biscuits; non-perishable pudding cups; popcorn/snack puffs; and gluten free and/or nut free snacks for those with food sensitivities.

Drop items off at the church at 919 Roosevelt Trail, through August. Items can also be collected from donor homes by calling Jill at 317-0383 or emailing her at [email protected] Cash, checks, and Venmo are also accepted.

FALMOUTH

History exhibit installed at Town Hall

The town has installed a permanent 12 panel exhibit on the first floor of Falmouth Town Hall. “The Story of Falmouth” exhibit explores Falmouth’s history through rarely seen images and engaging stories of Falmouth residents from its earliest indigenous population through today.

The exhibit hangs in the hall between the Town Council Chambers and the Clerk’s Office and can be seen 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

