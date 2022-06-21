Bath
Tues. 6/28 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Public Works
Brunswick
Mon. 6/27 6:30 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 6/28 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee
Tues. 6/28 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 6/28 7 p.m. Tree Committee
Thur. 6/30 6:30 p.m. Food Waste Recycling
Harpswell
Tues. 6/28 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Topsham
Tues. 6/28 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles