Bath

Tues.  6/28  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  Public Works

Brunswick

Mon.  6/27  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  6/28  5 p.m.  Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Tues.  6/28  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  6/28  7 p.m.  Tree Committee

Thur.  6/30  6:30 p.m.  Food Waste Recycling

Harpswell

Tues.  6/28  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Topsham

Tues.  6/28  4:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  Conference Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
