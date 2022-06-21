SHAPLEIGH – On Tuesday June 14, 2022, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, Lista Staples, 91, of Shapleigh, went home to be with God. She was born on Jan. 29, 1931, in Sanford, to Leon Crediford and Marion Winslow Crediford.Lista lived in Shapleigh and attended schools in both Shapleigh and Sanford. In 1948 she graduated from Sanford High School and went on to attended Gorham State Teachers College, now the University of Southern Maine Gorham. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in teaching, Lista began her professional career as a teacher here in Maine.In 1954 Lista married Harry C. Staples Jr. and they started their life together in New York state. Lista worked as an advanced mathematics teacher in the New York school system and taught there until 1972 when she and her family moved back home to Shapleigh.﻿Once back in Maine, Lista took a position in the Sanford Jr. High School teaching mathematics. Later she transferred to the Sad 57 school district, where she taught in Shapleigh and Waterboro schools. She retired from teaching in 1978.﻿Lista then joined the United States Postal Service and worked as an RFD mail carrier and later as a post office clerk. She worked in the Springvale and the Sanford post offices and retired from her second career in 1995.﻿Starting in 1976 Lista began working with her father, Leon Crediford at the Acton Fair as Assistant Fair Secretary. In 1982 she became Secretary of the Acton Fair and held that position until 2017. Through good weather and bad, no matter how things went, Lista helped keep the fair on track and moving forward. She continued to serve the fair as a director emeritus until her death.﻿From the time she was a young woman, Lista was member of the Shapleigh First Baptist Church at Shapleigh Corner. Upon returning to Maine, she served on the board of trustees and later on the diaconate board. Her skills and experience helped out when she ran the Vacation Bible School programs, served as Sunday School director, and chaired the church’s bicentennial celebration. This was in addition to the many monthly and yearly activities that she worked on at the church. Lista served as church clerk for many years and worked to keep the church’s continuing history and records available for members.﻿Lista was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Marion Winslow Crediford, and her stepparents, Lawrence and Nettie Hussey Staples, and Amy Pillsbury Crediford. Her husband, Harry Staples Jr died in 2002 and after 20 years, Lista is now reunited with him.﻿She is survived by her sister Laeta Smith of Alpharetta, Ga., a sister-in-law Annelda Staples of Midlothian, Texas; a son Clinton Staples of Shapleigh, a daughter Melissa Staples Conner of Shapleigh; two granddaughters Michaela Conner and Alexandra Conner;along with several nieces and nephews.﻿Visiting hours are at the Carll-Heald, Black Funeral Home in Sanford Friday June 24 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The funeral service will be at the Shapleigh First Baptist Church in Shapleigh Saturday June 25 at 2 pm with refreshments to follow.﻿Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.﻿To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous