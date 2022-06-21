Maureen J. (O’Dea) Barry 1943 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Maureen J. (O’Dea) Barry of Brunswick, passed peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s hospital in Lewiston. She was born April 1, 1943, in Cambridge, Mass., to the late Michael and Mary (Reidy) O’Dea. Maureen graduated with honors from North Cambridge High in 1960. She then attended Boston State College and graduated from Secretarial Stenotype School, Boston, in 1962. She then went on to work for John Hancock Insurance in Boston and then ECA of Cambridge. In 1959 Maureen’s mother died of breast cancer and that year was very hard on her and her brother Kevin. In 1966 Maureen and Kevin took their first trip to Ireland with their father to see where her parents were from and lived. Maureen loved dancing so she took Irish step dancing and she truly loved Irish music. She loved her heritage so much, she would try to keep up on her ancestry and would talk with her cousin Fr. Leo Shea and Mimi for hours. Fr. Leo Shea wrote a book about Maureen’s ancestors and she helped contribute material to the book. She was very smart with this and remembered a lot to do with her ancestors. Maureen attended All Saints Parish, and she was a Eucharistic Minister. She also decorated the church for special holy days and sacraments. She was president of Our Lady’s Sodality, and also belonged to the Daughters of Isabella. She leaves two son’s Scott Barry and his wife Theresa, Keith Barry and his wife Jenica, she was predeceased by one granddaughter Madison and leaves five grandchildren Austin, Autumn, Zachary, and the twins Luke and Leah, She also leaves her brother Kevin O’Dea and his wife Betty. She was predeceased by her good friend and her maid of honor at her wedding Patricia Johnson, Pat called her everyday at the same time. She leaves her other good friend Maryann Solletti who would at the drop of a hat come to her if needed. She leave many other good friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath, on July 23, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery on River Road in Brunswick.

