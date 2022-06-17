Eleanor Louise Ripoll 1930 – 2022 DRESDEN – Eleanor Louise Ripoll, 91, passed away on June 14, 2022 at her home. She was born on Dec. 13, 1930, the daughter of Robert and Vera Wallace in Bath, Maine. She attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1948. Throughout her life she enjoyed many outdoor activities including fishing, hunting and camping. She was also a lover of all animals, specifically her many poodles she had throughout her life. She worked at Clarostat in Richmond Maine, but really prided herself in the work she did as the Dresden Elementary School custodian until her retirement. Eleanor AKA Ganny was a strong willed and independent woman. Eleanor was predeceased by her daughter Debra McGarry-Spence along with six brothers and sisters. “Ganny” is survived by her grandson Michael Terrell and granddaughter Teresa Burke and husband Reginald. Her great grandchildren were her pride and joy, Kaaleb, Jordan, Luke and Kelsie Terrell and Braden and Alex Burke. She also had one great great grandson Anthony Terrell. A small memorial service will be held by the family on June 22, 2022 at 1 p.m., (weather prevailing) at Maple Grove Cemetery on the Indian Road in Dresden. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Me 04357.

Guest Book