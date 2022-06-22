Nissa O. Spaulding 1978 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Nissa Odette Spaulding, 43, of Topsham, Maine passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. Nissa was born Oct. 21, 1978, in Okinawa, Japan, to Madison Brownne and George Gantnier. She was educated in various schools on military bases on the East Coast, spending her high school years at and graduating from Lisbon High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University. She was employed by William H. Brewer & Co., CPA in Bath. Nissa enjoyed spending time outdoors. She was a big part of the Pokeman community. She attended Lisbon Falls Baptist Church. Nissa loved to travel and spend time with her family. She was always preparing for her next adventure. Family was the most important thing in Nissa’s life, she loved everyone so much, being the catalyst for many family gatherings. Nissa is survived by her three children – Kevin, Vanessa and Sean; her parents, Madison and George; by her brother Mykl and his partner Travis; her aunts – Melinda, Ann, Lisa, Penny and Gladine; her uncles – Chris, Tom, Joe and Tommy; her nieces – Brianna and Destiny; her nephew, John; several cousins, and her former husband, Matthew. Nissa was predeceased by her grandparents, Marge and George Daggett as well as Joe and June Gantnier, and her son, Damien. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on June 24 at Crosman Funeral Home followed by a service at 3 p.m., on June 25 at Lisbon Falls Baptist Church.

