AUBURN – Joanne F. Cox, 85, of Damy Drive, passed away on June 18, 2022.

She was born in Portland, a daughter of Arthur and Gene (McDonald) Winship. She attended Cathedral School in Portland until moving to Kentucky in 1955 to marry her fiancé, Richard Cox, who was serving in the U.S. Army Airborne.

They remained together throughout Richard’s military career of 23 years. After returning home in 1976, they applied for and received the opportunity to continue their work for the military at Ft. Bliss, Texas for an additional 12 years. She returned home to Auburn where she and Richard remained until her death.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years.

A private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

