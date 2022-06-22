WESTBROOK – Arlene J. Lemieux, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Mercy Hospital following a brief illness, her loving family was by her side.

Arlene was born in Portland on Sept. 16, 1930, the daughter of the late Carl T. and Beatrice (Cummings) Davis. She grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1948.

After graduation, she went work for the AT&T Phone Company retiring from the New England Telephone Company, where she worked for 36 years. She was an active volunteer at Maine Medical Center and the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough.

On Nov. 26, 1955 she married Tony Lemieux, together they celebrated 47 years of marriage. They went on many vacations to Hollywood Beach, Fla., they loved dancing and would travel anywhere there was a dance.

Arlene was predeceased by her husband, Tony Lemieux in 2002; a brother, Daniel Davis; a daughter, Kimberly Lemieux.

She is survived by a son, Scott Lemieux of Westbrook, a daughter, Ann M. Lemieux of North Carolina; twin grandsons, Anthony and Kevin Goodwin of North Carolina; nieces, nephews and many close cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Friday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Arlene’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

