SACO – Melvin R. Bartlett, 87, of North Street, passed away Saturday June 18, 2022 at his residence.

He was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Portland, the son of Ronald and Ella Latham Bartlett.

He attended local schools and graduated from Westbrook High School.

After high school he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 til 1956.

After his service to his country, he worked for Continental Baking retiring in late 1990s

He loved the sport of harness racing and learned how it was done from Shirley’s family. He was a member at Dutch Elm Golf course. He and Shirley enjoyed their travels to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, winters in Florida and loved their times in Vegas.

Melvin was a member of the BPOE Saco # 1597.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Shirley Gerry Bartlett of Saco; a daughter, Tami Bartlett of Saco; a brother, Wayne Bartlett of Great Diamond Island; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and his parrot, Willy.

Visiting hours are to be held Friday June 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.

A private family burial will happen at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery in Hollis.

A celebration of his life will be held Monday July 11 at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the

Biddeford Saco

Elks Lodge #1597,

P.O. Box 1597,

Saco, ME 04072

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous