Royal River Conservation Trust is hosting an open house from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at 52 North Road in Yarmouth.

The event, which is free and will include refreshments, is meant to “kick off your summer explorations” and provide information about new trails. Visitors can also meet members of the RRCT board.

