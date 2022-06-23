NEW HIRES

Scientist and Maine state Rep. Laurie Osher has joined Bangor-based Eastern Maine Development Corp. as a community resilience specialist. Osher, a Democrat representing Orono, is a community leader and environmental scientist with decades of experience managing projects.

Jennifer Rice has joined the Portland-based John T. Gorman Foundation as executive assistant. Rice was previously a paralegal at Pierce Atwood LLP and staff assistant in constituent services for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Spinnaker Trust has hired Hailee Borino as a real estate support associate. Borino has held various support roles, including work as the field and finance coordinator for a local real estate service company.

Lewiston construction engineering firm Haley Ward Inc. has announced three new hires:

Jason Bernier has joined Haley Ward as a plumbing design professional. Bernier brings over 25 years experience as a senior level plumbing, medical gas and process piping designer.

Lisa Beeler has joined Haley Ward as a business development manager in Saco. Beeler brings 20 years of experience working in business development, recruiting and marketing.

Bill Lynch has joined Haley Ward as a designer. Lynch brings 15 years of experience working as a mechanical designer, including vast experience working with plumbing and HVAC design.

PROMOTIONS

Michelle Couch has been promoted to assistant vice president of project management at Northeast Credit Union. Couch has been a member of the leadership group since joining Northeast four years ago.

Jennifer Beck has been promoted to vice president of programs at the John T. Gorman Foundation. Beck previously held the position of senior program associate at the foundation.

J. Casey McCormack has been named director of real estate at Spinnaker Trust. McCormack has an extensive background in real estate. Prior to joining Spinnaker, he was a commercial real estate broker in New York City. McCormack succeeds Chris O’Neil, who retired in May.

Lewiston-based Rinck Advertising has promoted Heather Cyr to director of project management. Cyr joined Rinck in 2015 as an account manager and then moved into project management in 2018.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Presque Isle-based MMG Insurance Co. has appointed Deborah Jordan and Deanna Sherman to the company’s board of directors.

Jordan, of Camden, is the business adviser and sole proprietor of Camden Consulting.

Sherman, of South Portland, is president and chief executive of Dead River Co.

RETIREMENTS

MMG Insurance has announced the retirement of Dawn Hill from the company’s board of directors. Hill, of Cape Neddick, joined the board in 1990. She is a small business owner and served in the Maine state Senate from 2010 to 2018.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Jason Lindstrom, president and chief executive of Portland-based Evergreen Credit Union, has been recognized by the Maine Credit Union League with its James M. Gratto Award. Lindstrom took over as CEO of Evergreen in 2016. Since then, the credit union has experienced substantial growth.

Portland contractor PC Construction Co. has been named Southeast Contractor of the Year by Engineering News Record Southeast. The company completed two major, award-winning water projects in the southeastern United States last year. The $321 million Atlanta Water Supply Program won seven regional, national and global awards, and the $93 million Richland Creek Water Supply Program in Dallas, Georgia, won the 2022 AGC Construction Risk Partners Build America Award.

GENERAL

Camden-based Allen Insurance and Financial has started a new podcast called Navigating Life’s Risks and Rewards. Host Patrick Chamberlin will deliver stories about entrepreneurs and business leaders in Maine. The podcast can be accessed free via the company’s website.

