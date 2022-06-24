Local woman wins Patriots foundation award

Catherine Ann Wilson, executive director of Stop Trafficking US, was one of 26 volunteers awarded 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP award June 8. She received $10,000 for her Standish-based nonprofit and was honored at a luncheon at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Maine’s district attorney and legislators came to offer their support.

The 26 awardees were recognized for their dedication and merit to charitable organizations within their communities, representing causes such as reducing food insecurity, fighting addiction and providing opportunities for handicapped individuals. Wilson was recognized for her dedication to the prevention of sexual abuse and the exploitation of children.

Having founded Stop Trafficking ME in 2015, now known as Stop Trafficking US, Wilson intends to raise awareness and promote outreach on sexual abuse to prevent the chain of addiction, incarceration and sex trafficking.

For a quarter-century, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation have recognized volunteers who go above and beyond to benefit their communities through the MVP Awards program. Formerly known as the Community Quarterback Awards, the award was renamed in 2011 in memory of Myra Kraft, the late wife of Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

‘Wizard of Oz’ opens July 14

Schoolhouse Arts Center will soon take the stage with its production of the classic tale, “The Wizard of Oz,” directed by Zac Stearn, on July 14. Honoring the fantastical story imagined by L. Frank Baum, this stage adaptation stays true to the iconic 1939 movie that so many young children and adults hold dear.

The show spans three weekends from July 14-31 at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 5 p.m. Sundays. All ages are welcome. If a child cannot sit through the film, however, it may not be appropriate for them.

The cast is proud and excited to showcase the hard work and effort instilled in over two months of lines, choreography and music. They hope their performance will transcend the reaches of the stage and into the hearts of the audience. Join Dorothy and Toto as they journey through Oz! Get tickets at schoolhousearts.org.

Line dancing

Looking for a new and refreshing activity to fill your summer days? Standish recreation has two more line dancing classes that are still available. Line dancing is a great way to get exercise, socialize and just have fun. Dancers of all levels are encouraged to join.

Now that the session has started, the cost is $8 per class. Registration prior to class is mandatory. The instructor will not take payments. Register online at standishme.myrec.com or over the phone at 642-2875.

