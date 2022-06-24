NAPLES – Norma L. Johnson, 61, of Naples, passed away peacefully Saturday evening June 18, 2022 at CMMC.

She was born Feb. 4, 1961, in Presque Isle to Dana and Mabel (Tardie) Hagerman. As a kid, Norma moved to Scarborough where she attended local schools making many lifelong friends, including her husband.

On July 3, 1991, she married Jay Johnson and raised a family until moving to Naples in 2004. She worked as a lunch lady for Lake Region High School for over 10 years; earning her the title “Best Lunch Lady Ever” by every student she ever served.

Norma had a heart of gold and saw the good in everyone. She gave every neighborhood kid a home, a meal, and a mom. She enjoyed cooking for an army, bird watching, and gardening. But, above everything and anyone else; she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Norma is loved and cherished by her husband, Jay, of Naples; her father, Dana, of Machias; and sister, Tammy, of Saco; her children Michael and Krista Johnson of Windham, Wesley and Danielle Johnson of Naples, and BJ Johnson of Naples; and her beloved grandchildren Mia, Cameron, and Noelle; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her mother, Mabel; and three siblings, Lisa Harmon, Karen Hagerman, and Dana Hagerman.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.com. Details for a celebration of life to follow.

