Ann Freeman (Hartigan) Szumowski 1929 – 2022 VERO BEACH, Fla. – Ann Freeman (Hartigan) Szumowski passed away peacefully at home with family on June 14, 2022, at 92. She was born July 24, 1929, in St Paul, Minn. to the late John and Mary (Freeman) Hartigan. Ann lived in St. Paul, Manhattan N.Y., Great Neck N.Y., Boston Mass., Wilmington Mass., Topsham Maine and Sun City Ariz., before living her last chapter in Vero Beach, Fla. Ann attended schools in St. Paul and New York, earned her BA at Winthrop College, and initially was a buyer for Macy’s. She moved to Boston and became the bursar at Tufts University where she met the love of her life, Walter Szumowski. Walter and Ann were married in 1960 on St. Patrick’s Day. Overnight, she became a mother to four young children and soon she and Walter added three more. They raised their family first in Wilmington, then moved to Topsham in the early 1970s. Ann’s final career spanned 18+ years of teaching ancient history, social studies, and civics at MSAD 75. She also found time to coach HS golf, act as a union rep and serve on the School Board. Ann was a devote catholic serving as a lector at mass, parish council member and lay Eucharistic Minister. Ann and Walter retired to Sun City, Ariz. in 1991, and made the most of their time with new friends and plenty of golf. For many of her last years, Ann enjoyed the game with her Happy Hookers league. She nailed her last hole-in-one at 89. Ann loved the Arizona desert and became a student of Native American history and art. She and Walter returned to New England in the summers, hosting family at Samoset and Mere Point in Maine. After Walter’s passing in 2008, Ann continued to return to Maine in the summers. In her 90th year, Ann moved to Vero Beach, Fla. where she hosted her children, grands and great grands, met dear new friends, celebrated as the family matriarch, learned mahjongg and served on a residents’ council. Ann was predeceased by her husband Walter, brother Jack Hartigan and sister Mary Kilpatrick. She is survived by her children, Gregory (Barbara Garibaldi) of Rowley, Mass., Janet Libby (Bruce) of Hampden, Mass., Robert of Rumford, R.I., Patricia (Skip Klepacki) of Florence, Mass., Mary (Ed Borek) of Vero Beach, Fla., Ann Nichols (Rick) of Freehold, N.J. and John (Katie Firalio) of Alpharetta, Ga.; 13 grandchildren, Jenna Scott, Sarah Dubreuil, Stephen Libby, Trevor Szumowski, Steffan Szumowski, Isabella Szumowski, Connor Nichols, Brennan Szumowski, Megan Szumowski, Parker Szumowski, Grant Szumowski, Jacob Balderston, Tyler Nichols; seven great-grandchildren, Dylan Dubreuil, Madison Scott, Rylen Szumowski, Jackson Scott, Dalton Dubreuil, Ellie Szumowski and Lyla Szumowski. A . memorial service will be held in the Chapel at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main St., Agawam, Mass., a Mass in her honor at St. Charles Borromeo in Brunswick, Maine on August 14, 2022 at 8 a.m and a Mass in her honor at St Clement of Rome in Sun City, Ariz. on Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann’s memory to: P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), P.E.O. CT Chapter 10901 West Roundelay Circle Sun City, AZ 85351

